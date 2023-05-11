BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach

ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

Date 11/05/2023

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has today published its latest edition of its Spotlight on Markets Newsletter.

 

Your one-stop-shop in the world of EU financial markets focused in April on various important topics such as the Data Quality Report – which found that data quality significantly improved under a new monitoring approach – the publication of the European Supervisory Authorities’ (ESAs) consultation with amendments to the Delegated Regulation of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), and the launch of the ESMA SFDR cartoon.

ESMA also went out with a report on the European Union Credit Ratings market, providing for the first time a cross-market view of credit ratings reported to the EU. In addition, the ESAs called for vigilance in the face of mounting financial risks in their  Spring 2023 Joint Committee Report on risks and vulnerabilities in the EU financial system.

Related Documents
ESMA Newsletter: 
 Newsletter April 2023
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach