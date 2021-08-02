ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published its latest edition of the Newsletter “Spotlight on Markets”.
Your one-stop-shop in the world of financial markets focuses this month on the Public Statement on the prospectus disclosure and investor protection issues raised by special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). It is essential that investors are provided with the information necessary to understand the structure of SPAC transactions before making any decisions.
Our statement will contribute to maintaining a high level of investor protection and promote a common consistent supervisory convergence by regulators across the EU. ESMA and national competent authorities will continue to monitor SPAC activity to determine if additional action is necessary to promote coordinated supervisory action aimed at ensuring investor protection.
Other key publications include:
- the Public Statement on payment for order flow;
- the fine received by DTCC derivatives repository for EMIR data breaches;
- the launch of seven public consultations on CCP recovery regime;
- the MiFID II/MiFIR Annual Review Report on RTS 2;
- the Annual Report for the use of sanctions for UCITS;
- the Annual Report on sanctions under AIFMD; and
- the Joint Annual Report on Prospectus Activity and Sanctions.