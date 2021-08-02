 Skip to main Content
ESMA Publishes Latest Edition Of Its Newsletter

Date 02/08/2021

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published its latest edition of the Newsletter “Spotlight on Markets”.


Your one-stop-shop in the world of financial markets focuses this month on the Public Statement on the prospectus disclosure and investor protection issues raised by special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). It is essential that investors are provided with the information necessary to understand the structure of SPAC transactions before making any decisions.

Our statement will contribute to maintaining a high level of investor protection and promote a common consistent supervisory convergence by regulators across the EU. ESMA and national competent authorities will continue to monitor SPAC activity to determine if additional action is necessary to promote coordinated supervisory action aimed at ensuring investor protection.

Other key publications include:

 