ESMA Publishes Its Report On The Use Of FinTech By CSDs

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published its Report on the use of FinTech by Central Securities Depositories (CSDs).
ESMA has gathered the views of NCAs and relevant market participants on their experience with and planned future use of FinTech and Distributed-ledger Technology (DLT), as well as on whether the current regulatory framework represents a barrier for them to implement projects involving DLT.
The report contains suggestions in a number of areas in which targeted amendments to the CSDR and further guidance could help CSDs in the deployment of DLT.
ESMA’s recommendations will inform the European Commission’s targeted CSDR review.
Next steps
The Commission is expected to prepare a legislative proposal by the end of 2021.