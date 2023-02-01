ESMA Publishes Data For The Systematic Internaliser Calculations

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has today published the data for the systematic internaliser quarterly calculations for equity, equity-like instruments, bonds and for other non-equity instruments and the consolidated tape provider (CTP) under MiFID II and MiFIR.

Data for the systematic internaliser quarterly calculations

The data covers the total number of trades and total volume over the period 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022 and includes:

25,098 equity and equity-like instruments;

126,528 bonds; and

5,696 sub-classes of derivatives (including equity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, commodity derivatives, emission allowance).

Investment firms are required to perform the SI test by 15 February 2023.

The data is made available through FITRS in the XML files with publication date 1 February 2023.

The results for equity and equity-like instruments are published only for instruments for which trading venues submitted data for at least 95% of all trading days over the 6-month observation period. The data publications also incorporate OTC trading to the extent it has been reported to ESMA. The publication includes data for instruments traded or available for trading during the reference period considered.

Data for consolidated tape providers

The data published today on a voluntary basis covers the total number of trades and total volume for the asset classes of bonds and emission allowances over the period July to December 2022. This was done to support CTPs in their compliance with the Regulation to allow an operator wishing to enter this business to perform the required test.