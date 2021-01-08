ESMA: Publication Of Transparency Calculations Update After The End Of The Brexit Transition Period

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has published today its first Financial Instruments Transparency System (FITRS) file following the end of the Brexit transition period.
In particular, the equity transparency calculation results delta file (DLTECR) published by ESMA contains updated transparency calculation results for equity instruments which previously had a UK venue as the most relevant market.
ESMA would like to remind users to process this file in accordance with their systems implementation to capture all these updates.
ESMA will resume processing of FITRS files received during the maintenance window in the coming days between 9 and 11 January 2021 and will resume processing of DVCAP files received during the maintenance window on 11 January 2021, as per Brexit data operational plan published on ESMA's website.