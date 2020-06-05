ESMA Provides Guidance On The Compliance Function Under MIFID II

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, today publishes the final guidelines on the MiFID II compliance function. These guidelines replace the ESMA guidelines on the same topic issued in 2012 and include updates that enhance clarity and foster greater convergence in the implementation, and supervision, of the new MiFID II compliance function requirements.
While the objectives of the compliance function as well as the key principles underpinning the regulatory requirements have remained unchanged, the obligations have been further strengthened, broadened and detailed under MiFID II. The guidelines will enhance the value of existing standards by providing additional clarifications on certain specific topics, such as new responsibilities in relation to MiFID II’s product governance requirements, by notably detailing further the reporting obligations of the compliance function.
The guidelines are addressed to investment firms and credit institutions providing investment services and activities, investment firms and credit institutions selling or advising clients in relation to structured deposits, UCITS management companies and external Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFMs) when providing investment services and activities in accordance with the UCITS Directive and the AIFMD.
Next steps
The guidelines will now be translated. The publication of the translations in all official languages of the EU will trigger a two-month period during which NCAs must notify ESMA whether they comply or intend to comply with the guidelines.