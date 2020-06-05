ESMA Notes That Moscow Exchange Meets MiFID II/MiFIR Transparency Criteria

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has determined that Moscow Exchange instruments comply with the post-trade transparency requirements under MiFID II/MiFIR.
According to an ESMA notice, Moscow Exchange meets all criteria (including the requirement to make information on transactions in financial instruments traded on a trading venue public) set out in the ESMA Opinion (Determining third-country trading venues for the purpose of transparency under MiFID II/MiFIR) with respect to its instruments such as equities, depository receipts, bonds and ETFs traded on the Equity & Bond Market, futures and options traded on the Derivatives Market, swaps on the FX Market and derivatives on the Standartised OTC Derivatives Market.
Igor Marich, Member of the Management Board and Managing Director for Sales and Business Development at Moscow Exchange, said:
"We welcome ESMA positive opinion that our markets met the high hurdle set by MIFID II/MiFIR for post trade transparency. This move will make MOEX market even more accessible and attractive for European investors. MOEX aims to offer best-in-class trading, clearing and settlement facilities that meet global infrastructure and regulatory standards."