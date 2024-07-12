ESMA: New Q&As Available

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's securities markets regulator, has updated the following Questions and Answers:
Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD)
Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA)
- Treatment of staking services in MiCA (2067)
- Grandfathering clause and applicable AML laws (2068)
- Interaction between Article 60 notifications and the CASP transitional phase (2069)
- Simplified authorisation procedures (2070)
- Crypto-asset transfers as component of another crypto-asset service or as a separate crypto-asset transfer service (2071)
- Entities not authorised as CASPs by the end of the transition period (2220)
- Entities who have not applied for, or whose application for authorisation as CASPs has been refused by the end of the transition period (2221)
Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II)
Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directive (UCITS)
