ESMA: New Q&As Available

Date 12/07/2024

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's securities markets regulator, has updated the following Questions and Answers:

Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD)

Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA)

Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II)

Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directive (UCITS)

