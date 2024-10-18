ESMA Launches Survey On Legal Entities Identifiers

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has published today a survey on legal entities identifiers, aiming to gather evidence on the impacts of including alternatives for reporting or record keeping requirements.

In the context of the ongoing discussions on the use of alternative identifiers for legal entities and considering the recent ESAs Opinion on this topic, ESMA is consulting the industry. Through this survey ESMA aims to raise awareness about recent developments and to collect feedback on the potential impacts of adding other alternatives to the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) in future reporting or record keeping regimes, or in the review of existing reporting requirement.

This survey is addressed to financial market participants subject to one or multiple reporting regimes, to entities such as Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASP) which will be subject to record keeping requirements under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA), as well as financial entities subject to the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

Next steps

ESMA will consider the feedback received to the survey by 12 November 2024.