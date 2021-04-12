ESMA Issues Latest Double Volume Cap Data

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today updated its public register with the latest set of double volume cap (DVC) data under MiFID II.
Today’s updates include DVC data and calculations for the period 1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021 as well as updates to already published DVC periods.
The number of new breaches is 45: 38 equities for the 8% cap, applicable to all trading venues, and 7 equities for the 4% cap, that applies to individual trading venues. Trading under the waivers for all new instruments in breach of the DVC thresholds should be suspended from 15 April 2021 to 14 October 2021. The instruments for which caps already existed from previous periods will continue to be suspended.
In addition, ESMA highlights that none of the previously identified breaches of the caps proved to be incorrect thus no previously identified suspensions of trading under the waivers had to be lifted.
As of 12 April 2021, there is a total of 200 instruments suspended.
In consequence of Brexit, from 5 March 2021 the individual publication files do not contain ISINs admitted to trading or traded only on UK trading venues. However, ISINs admitted to trading or traded both on EEA and UK trading venues are included. Furthermore, all EU Level suspension are applicable only on EEA trading venues.
ESMA does not update DVC files older than 6 months.