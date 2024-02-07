ESMA Is Seeking New Members For Its Securities Markets Stakeholder Group

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, is looking for candidates representing the interests of all types of financial markets stakeholders.

The Securities and Markets Stakeholder Group (SMSG) is an important body for ESMA. It facilitates our consultation with stakeholders by providing technical advice on ESMA’s policies and activities and brings information on recent market developments to our attention.

Verena Ross, ESMA’s Chair, said:

“The outgoing SMSG has provided invaluable support to ESMA through high-quality advice, and I would like to thank all the members for their work.



It is important that the stakeholder views in the SMSG are well balanced. As we prepare to renew the group I am therefore particularly inviting stakeholders who can give a strong voice to consumers, users of financial services, employees in the financial sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to put yourselves forward. Through your participation and advice you can contribute to shaping the future of the European capital markets.”

Next steps

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications no later than 23.59 CET on 18 March 2024. All details for submitting the applications are provided on ESMA’s website.

The final decision on the composition of the SMSG is expected to be made by ESMA’s Board of Supervisors in May 2024. The successful candidates will take up their roles as of 1 July 2024 for a four-year mandate.

The other European Supervisory Authorities, EBA and EIOPA, will also be launching on their websites their own (separate) calls for candidates to their stakeholder groups during the first quarter of 2024.