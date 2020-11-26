ESMA: INC Rating’s CRA Registration Withdrawn

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today withdrawn the credit rating agency (CRA) registration of INC Rating Sp. z o.o.
The withdrawal decision follows the official notification sent to ESMA by INC Rating Sp. z o.o on 28 October 2020 of its intention to renounce its registration as a CRA under the conditions set out in Article 20(1)(a) of the CRA Regulation (CRAR). ESMA confirms that INC Rating Sp. z o.o has effectively stopped its rating activities.
Point (a) of Article 20(1) of the CRA Regulation provides that without prejudice to Article 24, ESMA shall withdraw the registration of a credit rating agency where the credit rating agency "expressly renounces the registration or has provided no credit ratings for the preceding six months".