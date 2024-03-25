Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ESMA Finalises First Rules On Crypto-Asset Service Providers

Date 25/03/2024

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today publishes the first Final Report under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). 

 

The report, which aims to foster clarity and predictability, promote fair competition between crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) and asafer environment for investors across the Union, includes proposals on:

  • Information required for the authorisation of CASPs,
  • the information required where financial entities notify their intent to provide crypto-asset services,
  • Information required for the assessment of intended acquisition of a qualifying holding in a CASP, and
  • How CASPs should address complaints.

Next steps

ESMA has submitted the Final Report to the European Commission (EC) and will provide further advice and technical guidance in this area if requested by the EC.

More information about the timeline for MiCA implementing measures and the transitional period can be found here.

