ESMA: Final MiCA Rules On Conflict Of Interest Of Crypto Assets Providers Published

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, is publishing today the Final Report on the rules on conflicts of interests of crypto-asset service providers (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA).

In the report ESMA sets out draft Regulatory Technical Standards on certain requirements in relation to conflicts of interest for crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) under MiCA, with a view to clarifying elements in relation to vertical integration of CASPs and to further align with the draft European Banking Authority (EBA) rules applicable to issuers of asset-referenced tokens (ARTs).

The RTS also contain updates on:

requirements for the policies and procedures for the identification, prevention, management, and disclosure of conflicts of interest, considering the scale, the nature and the range of crypto-asset services provided, as well as details and methodology for the content of the disclosures of conflicts of interest.

Next Steps :

The final report has been sent to the European Commission (EC) and ESMA will provide further advice and technical guidance in this area if requested by the EC.