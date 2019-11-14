esma: DG International Ratings SRL'S CRA Registration Withdrawn

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today withdrawn the credit rating agency (CRA) registration of DG International Ratings SRL (previously Dagong Europe Credit Rating Srl) (DG International).
The withdrawal decision follows the official notification sent to ESMA by DG International on 25 October 2019 of its intention to renounce its registration as a CRA under the conditions set out in Article 20(1)(a) of the CRA Regulation (CRAR).
Point (a) of Article 20(1) of the CRAR provides that without prejudice to Article 24, ESMA shall withdraw the registration of a credit rating agency where the credit rating agency “expressly renounces the registration or has provided no credit ratings for the preceding six months”.