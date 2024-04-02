Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ESMA Consults On Possible Amendments To The Credit Rating Agencies Regulatory Framework

Date 02/04/2024

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today launched a consultation on proposed amendments to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 447/2012 and to Annex I of the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR).

The objective of the proposals is to ensure a better incorporation of ESG factors in the credit rating methodologies and subsequent disclosure to the public, as well as to enhance transparency and credibility in the credit rating process.   

In particular, they aim to: 

  • ensure that the relevance of ESG factors within credit rating methodologies is subject to systematic documentation; 
  • enhance disclosures on the relevance of ESG factors in credit ratings and rating outlooks; 
  • deliver a more robust and transparent credit rating process through the consistent application of credit rating methodologies. 

Next steps

ESMA will consider the feedback received to this consultation and will submit its Technical Advice to the European Commission by December 2024.

