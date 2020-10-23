ESMA Consults On CCP Supervisory Reviews And Evaluation Processes

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has launched today a consultation on guidelines addressing the consistency of supervisory reviews and evaluation processes of CCPs under Article 21 of EMIR.
The consultation paper seeks input from all interested stakeholders on draft guidelines aimed at clarifying common procedures and methodologies for the supervisory review and evaluation process of CCPs by their competent authorities.
The review and evaluation processes should be conducted in a manner that is appropriate to the size, structure and internal organisation of CCPs, as well as to the nature, scope and complexity of their activities.
Next steps
The closing date for responses is 16 November 2020. ESMA will consider the feedback it receives to the consultation and aims to finalise the guidelines by Q1 2021.