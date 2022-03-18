ESMA Chair Verena Ross Delivers Keynote Speech At The EACT Summit

ESMA Chair, Verena Ross, delivered the keynote speech at the European Association of Corporate Treasurers (EACT) Summit. She talked about corporate reporting – corporate sustainability disclosure and the European Single Access Point – and Credit Rating Agencies supervision – including Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings.

EACT Summit is a leadership and networking event, providing a group of 150 leading European Treasurers with the opportunity to think away from the noise, benchmark best practices, exchange with peers and shape the future of Treasury.

