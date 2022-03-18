 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ESMA Chair Verena Ross Delivers Keynote Speech At The EACT Summit

Date 18/03/2022

ESMA Chair, Verena Ross, delivered the keynote speech at the European Association of Corporate Treasurers (EACT) Summit. She talked about corporate reporting – corporate sustainability disclosure and the European Single Access Point – and Credit Rating Agencies supervision – including Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings.

 

EACT Summit is a leadership and networking event, providing a group of 150 leading European Treasurers with the opportunity to think away from the noise, benchmark best practices, exchange with peers and shape the future of Treasury.

RELATED DOCUMENTS


 