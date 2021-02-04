ESMA Chair Steven Maijoor Delivers Keynote Speech At Conference On FinTech And Regulation

ESMA Chair, Steven Maijoor, addressed today senior policymakers and industry at the 5th Annual Conference on ‘FinTech and Regulation: New Challenges and New Solutions’. His speech touched upon: digitalisation: risks and opportunities; accelerating trends; and safe navigation.

The Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing of public health measures have accelerated the trend towards digital finance. Now more than ever, consumers are managing their finances and investments online. Businesses must continue to reinvent themselves and authorities will need to coordinate their policy response. More details in the speech.