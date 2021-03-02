ESMA Calls For Experts On Reporting To Join Consultative Stakeholder Group

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published a call for candidates to renew a Consultative Working Group (CWG) for ESMA’s Corporate Reporting Standing Committee (CRSC). Interested experts are asked to send their application by 2 April 2021.
The CRSC advises ESMA and contributes to ESMA’s work on issues related to accounting (under International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS), audit, periodic financial reporting, non-financial reporting, electronic reporting developments and storage of regulated information (in the relevant areas under the CRSC’s remit).
CWG members are expected to provide technical assistance to the CRSC in relation to all aspects of its work. In order to do this, the CWG may be called upon to provide input at all stages of the policy formulation process such as on its work programme, relevant European and international developments in the area of financial and non-financial reporting, and its ongoing projects: establishment of common enforcement priorities, application of Guidance on Alternative Performance Measures, issuance of comment letters on new or amended IFRS, etc.