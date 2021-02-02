ESMA Calls Experts On Post Trading To Join Consultative Industry Group

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published today a call for candidates to renew the Consultative Working Group (CWG) for the ESMA’s Post Trading Standing Committee (PTSC).

The PTSC-CWG is expected to provide technical assistance and advice to the PTSC in all aspects of its work, and in particular in the development of technical standards or guidance in relation to the relevant legislations within the area of competence of the PTSC. It is also expected to assist the PTSC in assessing the potential impact of proposed technical standards and guidance.

The PTSC undertakes ESMA’s work relating to post-trading, focusing on the one hand on clearing and risk mitigation requirements for financial and non-financial counterparties entering into OTC derivative contracts as well as the related post trading services, and on the other hand on settlement as well as on requirements applying to CSDs as financial market infrastructures.

The PTSC is responsible for preparing ESMA’s technical advice, technical standards, reports, opinions, guidelines, Q&As and other guidance related to the implementation of post trading legislations, in particular CSDR and EMIR.

Interested experts are invited to send their applications to ESMA by 8 March 2021.