ESMA Appoints Two New Members To Its Management Board

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has appointed two new members to its Management Board to replace an outgoing member, whose term has ended, and reappointed two current members. The appointments took place at the Board of Supervisors meeting in Paris today, 16 December.

The new members are:

Vojtech Belling, Česká národní banka (CNB); and

Vasiliki Lazarakou, Ελληνική Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς (HCMC)

The member who has been reappointed is:

Derville Rowland, Central Bank of Ireland (CBI);

The new, and reappointed, members will serve a 2½ year term commencing on 1 January 2021.

The outgoing members are:

Elisabeth Roegele, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), Germany; and

Gabriela Figueiredo Dias, Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários (CMVM), Portugal.

The Management Board, chaired by Steven Maijoor, Chair of ESMA, is responsible for ensuring that the Authority carries out its mission and performs the tasks assigned to it under its founding Regulation. The Management Board now consists of: