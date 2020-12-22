ESMA Announces 10 Year Anniversary Conference

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, will turn 10 on 1 January 2021 and, as part of our anniversary celebrations, we will host an online conference on 23 March to reflect on the progress the Authority has made as a financial regulator and look to its future.
ESMA starts its second decade as a mature market supervisory authority and a key component of the EU’s regulatory framework together with the other European Supervisory Authorities and the European Systemic Risk Board. Over the last 10 years, ESMA has pursued its objectives of protecting investors and ensuring orderly and stable markets by completing the single rulebook for EU financial markets, supervising EU-wide entities directly, conducting risk assessments and promoting supervisory convergence across EU member states.
The anniversary event will look back at how ESMA has evolved into the regulator it is today and examine its future role in the EU’s capital markets as their focus shifts towards greater integration and a more sustainable and digital future.
Confirmed participants include:
- Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union;
- Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board, European Central Bank;
- Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, European Parliament;
- Sven Giegold, Member of the European Parliament;
- Anneli Tuominen, Vice Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority and Director General of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority;
- Robert Ophèle, Chairman, Autorité des Marchés Financiers;
- Guillaume Prache, Managing Director, The European Federation of Investors and Financial Services Users;
- Veerle Colaert, Chair of the Securities and Markets Stakeholder Group;
- David Wright, Chair of Eurofi;
- Thomas Book, Member of the Executive Board, Deutsche Börse;
- Alexander Schindler, Member of the Executive Board, Union Investment;
- Niamh Moloney, Professor of Law, London School of Economics; and
- John Rega, Editor, Financial Services Politico.
The event is scheduled to take place between 15:00 and 19:00 (CET) on the afternoon of 23 March. Further details will follow.