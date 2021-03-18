ESMA Allows Its Decision On Notifications Of Net Short Positions Of 0.1 Percent And Above To Expire

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has decided not to renew its decision to require holders of net short positions in shares admitted to trading on a European Union regulated market to notify the relevant national competent authority if the position reaches, exceeds or falls below 0.1 percent of the issued share capital. The measure, which has applied since 16 March 2020, has been renewed several times but will expire on 19 March 2021.
The last notification for net short positions where the lower threshold of 0.1 percent applies will be in relation to Friday, 19 March 2021 (position date). In the cases where BaFin is the competent authority, the positions must be notified to BaFin by 3.30 pm of Monday, 22 March 2021 (notification date).
From 20 March 2021 (position date) onwards, position holders will be required to submit notifications if they reach or exceed the threshold of 0.2 percent again.
You can find more guidance and information on notification and disclosure requirements on the BaFin website.