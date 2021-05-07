ESMA: ACRA Europe’s CRA Registration Withdrawn

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today withdrawn the credit rating agency (CRA) registration of ACRA Europe, a.s. (ACRAE).
The withdrawal decision follows the official notification sent to ESMA by ACRA Europe, a.s. on 1 April 2021 of its intention to renounce its registration as a CRA under the conditions set out in Article 20(1)(a) of the CRA Regulation (CRAR). ESMA confirms that ACRA Europe, a.s. has effectively stopped its rating activities.
Point (a) of Article 20(1) of the CRA Regulation provides that without prejudice to Article 24, ESMA shall withdraw the registration of a credit rating agency where the credit rating agency "expressly renounces the registration or has provided no credit ratings for the preceding six months".