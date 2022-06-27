ESG Finder Of Boerse Stuttgart Group Provides Guidance On Sustainable Investments - Free Tool Assists Retail Investors In Selecting Suitable Equities, ETFs, Investment Funds And Bonds

Filter and compare securities based on ecological, social and economic criteria: from now on, this is possible with Boerse Stuttgart Group’s ESG Finder (www.boerse-stuttgart.de/en/esg-finder). The ESG Finder provides external ESG ratings of 16,000 equities, ETFs, investment funds, and government and corporate bonds tradeable in Stuttgart. The ratings come from MSCI ESG Research and evaluate how well companies or countries deal with risks and opportunities in relation to environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects.

As a tool that is unique in this form, investors can use the ESG Finder to conduct an intuitive step-by-step search, or filter the securities individually using a detailed search. A number of ESG criteria are available such as CO 2 emissions, or the exclusion of certain sectors or countries. In addition, the ESG Finder provides fundamental ratios for the securities of the different asset classes. The results are presented in easy-to-use graphics. Investors who wish to use all features of the tool can register, free of cost, on Boerse Stuttgart’s website. The ESG Finder has been developed by Boerse Stuttgart Group’s software subsidiary, Sowa Labs.

“With the ESG Finder, we provide guidance on sustainable investments and contribute to a better match between the increasing demand from retail investors and the growing supply of ESG products via the stock exchange. At the same time, we are also underlining the importance of sustainability for Boerse Stuttgart Group,“ says Dr Katja Bodenhöfer-Alte, Managing Director at Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse and responsible for Boerse Stuttgart Group’s sustainability initiative. For example, Boerse Stuttgart Group and its subsidiaries have already implemented climate neutrality in areas of direct influence by the end of 2021. Boerse Stuttgart Group will define reduction targets for indirect emissions until the end of 2023, and take appropriate steps to achieve net-zero emissions in the future.

For more information on the ESG Finder, please visit: www.boerse-stuttgart.de/en/esg-finder