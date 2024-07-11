ESAs Report On The Use Of Behavioural Insights In Supervisory And Policy Work

The three European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA - ESAs) published today a joint report following their workshop on the use of behavioural insights by supervisory authorities in their day-to-day oversight and policy work.

The report provides a high-level overview of the main topics discussed during the workshop held on 14 and 15 February 2024 for national supervisors and other competent authorities, where participants explored the added value of behavioural insights in their work by exchanging their experiences and discussing the challenges they face. The report includes a catalogue of various studies carried out at both the European and national levels on the use of behavioural insights in supervisory and policy work.

Behavioural insights are instrumental in helping financial markets deliver better products and services to consumers while also mitigating potential detriments they might face. Leveraging behavioural science and evidence-based practices when designing and implementing policies can further strengthen supervision and improve outcomes for consumers.

The workshop and the subsequent report have been developed in accordance with the tasks defined in the Joint Committee Work Programme for 2024.