 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ESAs Publish Q&As On Cross-Sectoral Aspects Of The Securitisation Regulation

Date 26/03/2021

The Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA – ESAs) published today Questions and Answers (Q&As) on cross-sectoral aspects of the Securitisation Regulation.


The Q&As clarify topics in relation to the application of the Securitisation Regulation to help market participants comply with their obligations and to foster cross-sectoral  consistency in the implementation of the securitisation requirements in the EU.  

In particular, the Q&As clarify:

  1. the content and the format of the information of a securitisation transaction that should be disclosed by the originator, sponsor and SSPE;
  2. the transaction documentation of a Simple, Transparent and Standardised (STS) securitisation that should be made publicly available to facilitate investors’ compliance with its due diligence requirements; and
  3. the type of STS certification services that can be provided by Third Parties Verifiers to the securitisation parties.

 

The purpose of the Q&As is to foster common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of the Securitisation Regulation and to promote cross-sectoral consistency at EU level, as well as to help market participants comply with their obligations.

Next steps

The ESAs will continue to develop these Q&As on cross-sectoral aspects of the Securitisation Regulation and update them where required.