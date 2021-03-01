 Skip to main Content
Eris: Record SOFR OIS 1-3Y Volume In February

Date 01/03/2021

 

  • SOFR OIS Volume in 1-3y tenors grew to a monthly record $72.1 billion in February, featuring strong growth from both OTC Swaps (up 106% from January) and Eris SOFR Swap Futures (up 214%)
  • Overall SOFR OIS volume jumped 67% in February to a record $170 billion notional across swaps and swap futures in all tenors, according to data from Clarus Financial Technology and CME Group
  • The new record high month for SOFR occurs as market participants anticipate a potential formal notice of Libor cessation from the UK FCA and/or IBA
  • Eris SOFR volumes more than tripled in February, reaching 6,837 contracts traded per day
  • Libor swap volume increased 7% during the same period