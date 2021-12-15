Erik Thedéen Appointed Vice Chair Of ESMA

The Board of Supervisors of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has appointed Erik Thedéen as its Vice Chair. Mr Thedéen, who is the Director General of the Swedish Finansinspektionen (FI), will serve a 2½ year term effective immediately.
He replaces Anneli Tuominen, Director-General of the Finnish Finanssivalvonta (FIN-FSA) who has completed her term.
Verena Ross, Chair, said:
“I am happy to announce the appointment of Erik Thedéen as Vice Chair of ESMA. As a Board Member since January 2018, he has demonstrated his commitment to ESMA through his active participation in our supervisory work. He brings a wealth of national and international experience to the role, and I look forward to working with him.
“I want to take the opportunity to thank Anneli Tuominen for her work over the years, and particularly for the key role she played as Interim Chair this year.”
Biography
Erik Thedéen is Director General of FI, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, an integrated authority supervising the banking, insurance and securities sectors in Sweden. He has served in this role since 2015.
Mr Thedéen is a voting member in the European Systemic Risk Board, and is also the Chair of the Task Force on Sustainable Finance for the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).