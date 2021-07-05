Erik Penser Bank Selects Macrobond To Gain Upper Hand In Market Analysis - Macrobond Provides Asset Managers At Stockholm-Based Erik Penser Bank With Critical Data And Modelling Tools To Interpret Market Events

Macrobond, a leading provider of global economic, aggregate financial and sector data for finance professionals, today announced that Erik Penser Bank, Sweden’s leading private bank, is using Macrobond to help its wealth management team make the right investment decisions quickly and transparently amid rapidly changing market conditions.
The bank’s asset managers continually mine a wealth of financial, corporate, sustainability and macroeconomic data to inform their allocation strategies and tailor solutions for retail and institutional investors.
Macrobond, founded in Malmö in 2008, delivers the world’s most comprehensive macroeconomic, aggregate financial and sector time-series data to more than 4,000 economists, analysts, portfolio managers, quants and strategists worldwide, alongside integrated tools that enable them to quickly find, analyse and visualise the data.
Jonas Thulin, Head of Asset Management, Erik Penser Bank, said: “There isn’t a single day in the week when I don’t use Macrobond. We have about 1,600 models and 28,000 data series that we go through each week. That is basically our core view of the world – how we model everything. It is the life nerve of our entire asset management and to be brutally honest, without it I would be completely blind.”
Thulin added: “As an asset manager in 2021, it’s very important to find your own data, do your own analysis, and make up your own mind about what’s happening in the markets,” he added. “Macrobond has the breadth and depth of data, along with the modelling tools, to help us make sense of what’s actually going on – and that gives us a bit of an upper hand when the sell-side pitches a particular product for certain scenarios.”
Tomas Liljeborg, Macrobond CEO, said: “My ambition when creating the Macrobond platform was to give economists tools that were easy to use, contained the vast data they need and the technology to find and analyse it easily. We are delighted to play such a key role in helping firms like Erik Penser Bank to be able to respond to markets and client needs so efficiently.”
Macrobond opened an office in Stockholm earlier this year to better serve its 200 customers across the Nordics, including banks, asset managers, government institutions, non-profit organisations and universities – among which, half are based in Sweden.
Jonas Thulin, Head of Asset Management, Erik Penser Bank, concluded: “The ability to visualise the data is hugely important because it allows us to clearly explain to institutions and other money managers, funds and investors what we have actually done with their money, basically. It’s extremely important for us to be able to be transparent and completely open with our clients.”