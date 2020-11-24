equensWorldline Becomes One Of Europe’s Leading Open Banking Providers

equensWorldline SE, a subsidiary of Worldline [Euronext: WLN], European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, has become one of Europe’s leading Open Banking providers since the formal start of PSD2 a year and a half ago. An increasing number of banks and third party providers are exploring the benefits of equensWorldline’s Access 2 Account TPP Services. These services connect the third party provider to more than 2.800 banks in 16 countries and rapidly increasing.
Via a single API companies are given the possibility to initiate a payment or retrieve account information from any bank in Europe. The demand for access to account is increasing as more and more companies explore the possibilities that PSD2 and Open Banking have to offer, especially on a pan-European scale.
Michael Steinbach, CEO at equensWorldline: “As a pan-European player we think ahead and respond to the opportunities offered by European legislation. We have also done that for PSD2. That is why we can now support our clients, when they want to seize the opportunities that Open Banking brings them all across the European banking landscape, so they can be ahead of the competition thanks to the unique reach and industrial scale of our PSD2 offer.”
Broad portfolio
Access to account is just the start of a journey leading to an Open Banking infrastructure. As a pan-European player, equensWorldline offers a broad portfolio of Open Banking services containing Access 2 Account TPP Services, API monetization services and identity services that enable banks and third parties to improve their services and underlying processes for their customers.
In order to understand and quickly grasp the potential of Open Banking, equensWorldline has created more than 10 different use cases that allow clients to quickly and effectively create a value proposition to offer to their customers. They all benefit from it, whether it's the sustainable bank offering carbon footprints to its green-focused customers or the Payment Service Provider wanting to implement an efficient, conversion-increasing account-based payment in-store or online.