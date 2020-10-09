EOSE Data Takes OpenDoor Treasury Data To Market - OpenDoor LLC Selects EOSE To Take Their Deep Pool Of Treasury Market Data To A Wider Audience

EOSE are pleased to announce their partnership with New York based OpenDoor Trading LLC, the only anonymous, dark, all-to all trading venue for current and off the run US Treasuries and TIPS, to lead the global business development and promotional activities of OpenDoor’s unique US Treasury data offerings.
OpenDoor has selected the EOSE team of experienced data practitioners to take OpenDoor's unique, best-in-class data to market due to the EOSE team's effective and efficient approach.
Fulfilling customer demand for Treasury data while maintaining governance and control required forming key partnerships, firstly with EOSE to form the structure around their data business and then, with key technical partners, to deliver the data to their end users using agile solutions with minimum costs.
According to EOSE founder and CEO, Suzanne Lock, ”Data strategies are at the forefront of market practitioners and with evolutionary changes in the asset, this announcement is well timed. OpenDoor’s proprietary methodology for all 350+ US Treasury and TIPS cusips is uniquely placed to answer the ever-growing needs of the industry for clean data to for the sector as it continues to expand. We are excited to be taking this exceptional new dataset to market and we are looking forward to being innovative in our approach.
Josh Holden, CIO at OpenDoor commented, “Partnering with expert market data practitioners who understand the complexities of establishing a data business from the ground up has helped us to accelerate our very ambitious go-to-market objectives. The EOSE team came highly recommended and very quickly demonstrated they had the precise blend of skills and experience we required.”