EOSE Data Sales Partners With 24 Exchange To Help Launch Its New Data Division - 24 Exchange Data Will Offer A Unique And Deep Pool Of NDF Data To The Marketplace

EOSE Data Sales, the award-winning outsourcing sales service provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with 24 Exchange, the multi-asset class, 24-hour trading platform. 24 Exchange has launched a new division, 24 Exchange Data, to offer unique, real-time market data based on the company’s uniquely tight Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) prices. The company has appointed EOSE to lead the new division’s global business development and promotional activities as it brings this market data set to customers world-wide.
The EOSE expert team are seasoned market data practitioners who bring a rare set of highly complementary skills and experience that is hard to find in the financial services industry.
EOSE Data Sales provides a growing number of firms with a modern and highly flexible approach to commoditising their data assets. Its results-driven approach to product and business development is proven to very quickly deliver tangible business value by dramatically reducing time to market.
According to EOSE founder and CEO, Suzanne Lock, “We are very proud to be helping to take 24 Exchange Data’s exceptional new dataset to market. Alongside most of the financial services industry, the market data sector globally is also going through a long overdue transformation process. Through its ability to deliver a high quality, very cost-efficient alternative to many of today’s existing FX data providers, we firmly believe 24 Exchange Data has a significant part to play in these change programs. The opportunities are endless, and we are excited to be an integral part of their business development journey.”
Dmitri Galinov, CEO and founder of 24 Exchange, said, “We created 24 Exchange Data to give sophisticated customers access to our unique and growing repository of NDF data based on the narrow spreads 24 Exchange is uniquely able to deliver. EOSE is the ideal partner with expert market data practitioners who have a deep understanding of how to rapidly capture the tremendous opportunity we see. The EOSE team has the precise blend of skills and experience we need to accelerate 24 Exchange Data’s very ambitious go-to-market objectives.”