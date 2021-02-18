Envipco Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

The cleantech company Envipco has today been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth (ticker code: ENVIP).
Envipco is a leading reverse vending machine technology company with customised recycling solutions.
In connection with the listing in Oslo, Envipco raised EUR 8.1 million (NOK 85 million) through a private placement. The new shares were issued at a price per offer share of EUR 16.00. “We are very pleased with the successful private placement, reflecting solid interest and trust from the investment community. We are dedicated to further build our capabilities and market presence in Europe,” commented Simon Bolton , CEO of Envipco.
In addition to Euronext Growth Oslo, Envipco is currently listed at Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: ENVI). The company's shares will be tradable on Euronext Growth Oslo in the form of depository receipts registered in Euronext VPS.
“The prospects for our industry continue to gain momentum, driven by various European DRS schemes and supported by a generally growing commitment to sustainability. A commitment we also increasingly recognise in the investment community. Our business allows us to make a meaningful contribution to a cleaner environment while capturing exciting growth opportunities in both existing and new markets,” continued Bolton.
About Envipco Envipco is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. It is known for its innovative technology and market leadership, and holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.