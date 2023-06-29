ENTSO-E’s Summer Outlook (2023) Finds No Major Security Of Electricity Supply Risks This Summer

Seasonal outlooks of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) provide observations and foresight for challenges associated with the security of electricity supply for winter and summer.

The importance of these European-wide seasonal assessments is heightened in the context of gas supply uncertainties, changing weather patterns and generation outages.

Highlights of ENTSO-E’s Summer Outlook (2023)

ENTSO-E’s Summer Outlook 2023 identified no electricity security of supply concerns for EU consumers. Nevertheless, close monitoring is suggested for Cyprus, Crete, Malta and Ireland.

The assessment also points to comfortable gas storage levels by the end of summer and highlights the need to resort to any gas withdrawals with prudence over the summer period.

What does ACER say about ENTSO-E’s summer outlook?

ACER appreciates ENTSO-E’s commitment to adapting its seasonal outlooks to the prevailing circumstances, such as developments in the gas system situation.

ACER highlights that ENTSO-E’s Summer Outlook assessment:

Falls short in addressing the contribution of interconnection capacity to security of supply.

Lacks flow-based modelling to optimise cross-zonal exchanges in line with the current market design.

Moreover, for the next seasonal assessment, ACER suggests that ENTSO-E:

Analyses the consequences of alternative scenarios (e.g. prolonged droughts).

Assesses the potential rebound of demand.

