Endurance Motive To Start Trading On BME Growth On 8 July

- It is the sixth company to list on this BME Market in 2021
- It will have a value of 15.8 million euros on its market debut
The Board of Directors of BME Growth has approved the listing of ENDURANCE MOTIVE, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by the Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, which is the sixth to list on BME Growth in 2021, is scheduled to start trading on 8 July 2021.
The Board of Directors of the company has set a reference value for each of its shares of 1.85 euros, which brings the total value to 15.86 million euros.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “END”. Its Registered Adviser is VGM Advisory Partners while GVC Gaesco Valores acts as Liquidity Provider.
ENDURANCE MOTIVE is a company whose mission is to develop, manufacture and market electric energy storage systems based on lithium-ion batteries for the electric mobility segment.
The Informative Document on ENDURANCE MOTIVE can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.