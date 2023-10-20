Encompass Named Among Industry Leaders On RiskTech100 List

Encompass Corporation, the provider of the leading dynamic Know Your Customer (KYC) process automation platform, has been announced as part of Chartis Research’s RiskTech100 list for the first time.

Widely considered as the most comprehensive independent study of major players in risk and compliance technology, the annual list ranks the top 100 organisations across various risk and compliance categories.

It is compiled by industry research and analysis firm Chartis, using the knowledge and insights of a panel of industry experts, with representatives from household names including Barclays UK, PwC and BNY Mellon.

While calling out the organisations dominating the space overall, several ‘rising stars’ are also highlighted for having a unique place in the market.

In making its debut appearance on the prestigious list, the impact of Encompass, which helps top global banks transform their KYC processes every day, is underlined. This recognition also comes hot on the heels of the organisation winning the ‘Established Trendsetter’ category of the Discover Perfect Pitch competition held during SIBOS 2023, the premier financial services event.

The RiskTech100, the go-to for clear and accurate analysis of the marketplace, is published within a report that delves into the industry today, featuring a broad range of vendors from across the sector.

Wayne Johnson, CEO and co-founder at Encompass Corporation, commented:

“We are proud to be included in the RiskTech100 this year. To be named on this respected list, researched and validated by independent experts, is testament to the impact of, and need for, Encompass – as well as the strides we have made in the last 12 months particularly.

“As we continue to grow our business and enhance our offering, accomplishments like this highlight that our work is understood, valued and, most importantly, crucial to the customers and the industry we serve.

“In the last decade, we have established ourselves as the leading provider of dynamic KYC automation process automation for banks and financial institutions attempting to navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape while delivering top-class customer experience and maximising business efficiency. The need for technology like ours has never been more pressing, as more institutions look to digital transformation to enhance operations and future-proof effectively.”

Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research, added:

“A new entrant to this year’s rankings, Encompass is aligning itself with key industry trends. This is particularly notable in its product development, which is converging with broader automation and operationalisation trends in KYC and related areas.”