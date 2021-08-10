Encompass Corporation Appoints KYC Expert Michael Horsnell To Growing Team

Encompass Corporation, the provider of intelligently automated Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions, today announces the appointment of experienced financial crime compliance professional Michael Horsnell as Business Development Director.
With more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Michael has focused on areas including operations, transformation and risk and control and governance. His expertise covers client onboarding, financial crime and Anti-Money Laundering (AML).
He has held senior roles at institutions including Citi, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS Investment Bank, where he has headed up client Know Your Customer (KYC) services and client reference data. Prior to Encompass, Michael was Global Head of PEP, KYC & Financial Crime Exits at Barclays.
Michael, who brings vast experience of leading KYC and customer onboarding improvement initiatives at some of the world’s largest banks, joins at a time of high growth for Encompass, and following other crucial appointments across the business. Michael will be a key figure, overseeing existing relationships with customers in the global banking space.
Ed Lloyd, EVP, Global Head of Sales, Encompass Corporation, said: We are delighted to have someone with Mike’s expertise and level of experience across the industry join our team at such a crucial time for our business.
His experience, knowledge and industry understanding will be crucial as we scale globally and continue to develop in order to deliver the best for our growing list of customers. We are at an important juncture, and I am looking forward to growing our talented team further as we progress.
Michael Horsnell added: It is great to be part of an innovative team that has developed a product offering that is game changing in a very challenging space for financial services organisations.
I am looking forward to utilising my industry knowledge to help develop the product further, and strengthening partnerships with our existing and future customer base.