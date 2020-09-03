Emmanuel Faure Joins Horizon To Accelerate APAC Expansion

Horizon Software (Horizon), the world’s leading SaaS provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, announced the appointment of Emmanuel Faure as Head of Sales APAC to support its rapid growth in the region. Emmanuel brings exceptional experience and leadership, having worked as a Managing Director and Head of Business Development in the financial industry in Asia for over 20 years.
Growth in APAC has always been an important strategic goal for Horizon. Recent years have seen its reputation and client list across Asia grow and, looking to build on this success, Horizon wanted to bolster its local sales team, for which Emmanuel was the perfect candidate. Emmanuel takes up the role of Head of Sales APAC and will be committed to providing effective and insightful management into business strategies across APAC with the aim of further establishing Horizon’s foothold in the region with a forward-thinking and constructive work ethic.
Prior to joining Horizon, Emmanuel served in various Management positions for 14 years at Fimat, a global brokerage organization and part of Société General group in Japan and Hong Kong. He also served as Managing Director of Futures APAC at Newedge, HSBC Futures, Jefferies HK, and Ned Davis Research. He has a proven track record of building and leading high-performance teams by providing strategy planning & development, and specialises in management, organization and identifying the right set up/ team to achieve high success when expanding in the region. As demonstrated by his founding of Targade Limited in 2016 – a consultancy that assists companies looking to develop their presence in Asia and he also working several years as Independent Director at Malaysia.
Sylvain Thieullent, CEO at Horizon Software said, “The importance of this hire for the firm cannot be understated. Since the start of the year, we have seen our Asian business flourish, with new major banks, brokers and exchanges on our client list. Emmanuel is a well-respected leader in the Asian financial sector, and we are confident he’s the right person to build on our momentum. We warmly welcome Emmanuel to the team.”
Emmanuel Faure added, “Horizon has always stood out as a cutting-edge company with fantastic growth prospects, so I am extremely pleased to join them, and am looking forward to playing my part in its expansion in Asia. Firms are experiencing big challenges from the pandemic crisis and Horizon and its various teams can offer its clients an unrivalled service that really cuts to the core of what they need to support them through this period of volatility.”