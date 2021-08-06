Embark On A New Journey - Shenzhen Stock Exchange's ChiNext Board Has 1,000 Companies Listed

On August 4, 2021, as BGT Group Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Water Planning & Design Institute Co., Ltd. landed on the ChiNext Board of SZSE, which is committed to the mission of serving innovation-oriented and growing companies, the ChiNext had its milestone of having 1,000 listed companies.
By far, the ChiNext Board-listed companies account for 22.55% of the total number of companies listed in the A-share market and their total capitalization is CNY 13.5 trillion, which is 15.86% of the total capitalization of A shares. The ChiNext Board has actively served the innovation-driven development strategy. The proportions of companies from strategic emerging industries and high-tech enterprises in the total number of ChiNext Board-listed companies are 59% and 92% respectively, and that of companies from the industries of new-generation IT, biomedicine, new materials and high-end equipment is nearly 50%. The ChiNext Board has completed equity financing of over CNY 1 trillion in total and has cultivated a fleet of quality enterprises with innovation capability in core technologies, striving to build an ecosystem that facilitates the formation of innovation capital.
On the last August 24, the ChiNext Board reform and the pilot project of the registration-based IPO system were launched smoothly and have operated steadily since then. SZSE earnestly practiced the principles of “system building, non-intervention and zero tolerance” and the requirements of “standing in awe of the market, rule of law, professionalism and risks and pooling the efforts of all sides to develop the capital market” and adhered to the working philosophy of being “open-minded, transparent, honest and impartial”. While steadily advancing the “incremental + existing business” reform, SZSE applied the registration-based IPO system on the ChiNext Board in fields like IPO, refinancing, M&A restructuring. Meanwhile, SZSE promoted the improvement of basic market systems and the enhancement of the optimal resource allocation function. Since the registration-based IPO system was implemented, 171 companies has been listed on the ChiNext Board with IPO financing totaling CNY 130.148 billion, which has further enhanced the capability of the capital market to serve the real economy.
Standing at a new starting point, SZSE will, under the unified leadership of China Securities Regulatory Commission, apply the new development philosophy completely, accurately and comprehensively. We will continue to serve companies of innovation, creativity and originality, and traditional industries that are deeply integrated with new technologies, new industries, new business forms and new models. We will make it our top priority to support technological innovation and industrial innovation and serve the national innovation-driven development strategy. Sticking to the market-oriented, law-based and internationalization reform direction, we will put forth effort to maintain the high-quality operation of the registration-based IPO system of the ChiNext Board. We will energize market entities to make innovations, help improve enterprises’ innovation capability, and raise the level of modernization of industrial chains and supply chains. We will do a better job serving specialized, sophisticated, featured and novel enterprises, and actively support the development of the private economy, to make contributions to facilitating the high-level circulation among technology, capital and the real economy.