Electricity Regulatory Forum: ACER Welcomes Discussion On The Relevance Of The Clean Energy Package Implementation

The European Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) welcomed the valuable discussions at the Electricity Regulatory Forum (#FlorenceForum), held on 7-8 December 2020. The Forum emphasised the critical importance of Clean Energy Package implementation as a key pillar to addressing the challenges of the European Green Deal at lower cost. The Forum, organised by the European Commission, brings together Members States, regulators and industry.
Clean Energy Package - not yet done
In his key messages on the Green Deal to the Forum, ACER Director, Christian Zinglersen said:
“While a lot of progress has been achieved in the electricity sector over the last 10 years, the temptation is sometimes high to move on as attention shifts to new and important challenges, we should not fall for this trap to “tick the box” on electricity market integration. It is not done yet!’
Green Deal issues such as the new off shore wind strategy are underpinned by technical work.
Key issues addressed at this Florence Forum included:
- bidding zone configuration
- the 70% cross-zonal target for interconnectors
- resource adequacy
- cyber security
- TSO-DSO cooperation
- flexibility