Electricity National Development Plans: ACER Acknowledges Progress Based On Its Recommendations And Calls For Further Improvements

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes its bi-annual Opinion on the electricity national development plans (NDPs).
In the Opinion, ACER identifies several improvements compared to its previous NDPs’ review (2019), acknowledging that several countries followed its recommendations.
Among the others, more countries:
- adopted a two-years frequency for elaborating the NDPs
- introduced stronger scrutiny by national regulatory authorities (NRAs)
- ensured systematic stakeholders’ involvement in the process
- improved the assessment and transparency of the projects.
ACER welcomes these developments and continues to encourage NRAs and other relevant parties to consider ACER’s recommendations and implement them.
Find out more on the ACER Opinion and its recommendations.