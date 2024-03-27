EIOPA Publishes The Ultimate Forward Rate (UFR) For 2025

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published today the calculation of the Ultimate Forward Rate (UFR) applicable as of 1 January 2025. This parameter of the methodology to derive EIOPA’s risk-free interest rate term structures will remain unchanged at 3.30% for the euro.

For currencies other than the euro, the UFR does not change for nineteen currencies, for nine currencies the UFR decreases with 15bp and for one currency the UFR increases with 15bp.

The details of the calculation of the UFR for 2025 are available in the report on the calculation of the Ultimate Forward Rate for 2025.

The UFR was calculated in accordance with the methodology to derive the UFR (RFR Technical Documentation – ANNEX E).