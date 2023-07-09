BV_Trial Banner.gif
EGX To Cancel TAQA Arabia Transactions Executed Today

Date 09/07/2023

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) approved requests submitted by Hermes Securities Brokerage and a number of other securities brokerage firms to cancel TAQA Arabia (TAQA.CA) transactions executed during today's trading session.

 

About 75 transactions were mistakenly executed by some individual investors with a value of around EGP 395 thousand on the first trading day of TAQA Arabia (TAQA.CA) on EGX.

The total turnover value of TAQA Arabia was limited to a single large volume transaction of a value exceeded EGP 3.6 billion.

