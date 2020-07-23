EGX Conducted Its Second Risk Management Course For Brokerage Firms "Online"

The Egyptian Stock Exchange concluded its second training program on "Risk Management", virtually, for brokerage firms. The program was conducted free of charge for 3 days starting from Monday, 20 July, 2020.
This program aims to raise capabilities of risk management staff in brokerage firms enabling them to design effective policies especially in light of the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic and the importance of activating the process of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) to ensure business continuity and contribute to increase the effectiveness of the daily operations and managing risk process.
The training program included an introduction to risk management importance and process, market risk management using the Value at Risk (VaR) models, the integrated framework for Enterprise Risk Management. The program also discussed and the importance of setting up a Risk Register Pro-forma, its role in risk management at the level of departments and enterprise, and the importance of periodic follow-up through risk follow-up reports, as well as a practical application of the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) model on The Egyptian Exchange (EGX).
Dr. Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange, said that this program aims to provide trainees with the necessary knowledge and skills on how to detect and manage potential risks with examples of capital market risk management concepts and principles.
He highlighted the important forms of responsible investment is the development of the capabilities of individuals, through workshops, where the Egyptian Exchange shared its experience with risk management officials in listed companies. Adding that this program will enable trainees to measure all types of risks and how to deal with them efficiently to hedge against any future market turmoil. Concluding that the development and building of the capacity of risk management officers contributes to further growth and progress for the securities industry in a sustainable and stable manner.
