EGX Chairman Participates In The Joint Annual Meetings Of Arab Financial Authorities

Rami El-Dokany, Executive Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), participated in the joint annual meetings of the Arab financial authorities currently held in Moroccan capital — Rabat. The event commenced with an opening speech from the Chairman of Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) and was attended by ministers of finance and economy, governors of central banks, and heads of financial institutions in Arab countries.

Arab Monetary Fund, Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group, organized a high-level policy roundtable to discuss climate finance and means to achieve sustainable transformation. This comes in preparations of the coming COP 28.

El-Dokany participated in the session of Carbon pricing, carbon markets, and the next generation of climate finance, where he presented the steps taken by EGX in this regards. He discussed the role of carbon pricing and carbon markets within climate finance policies and financing instruments and the role of regulatory bodies in those markets.

He presented his vision of carbon pricing initiatives and their contribution to finance climate action, voluntary carbon credit markets as a tool to mobilize private capital into de-carbonization, and the priorities in developing an ecosystem for domestic voluntary carbon credit markets connected to international markets.