EGX Chairman Meets Hong Kong's Minister Of Financial Services and Treasury

Today, Saturday, September 23, 2023, Mr. Ahmed El-Sheikh - Executive Chairman of The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) met His Excellency Mr. Christopher Hui - The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong and his corresponding delegation during his visit to Cairo.





During the meeting, held in EGX's historic building down town, the two parties discussed joint cooperation and expertise exchange, especially in developing the market and applying the best international practices of trading rules, systems, and mechanisms, as well as small and medium enterprise markets. They also discussed cooperation in real estate funds, future projects related to establishing a market for trading fractional real estate ownership, derivatives market, trading carbon credits, as well as financial technology.



The two parties agreed to continue communication to build and activate effective frameworks for future cooperation.