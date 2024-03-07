EGX Announces The Trading Hours During The Holy Month Of Ramadan

- Main Market and SMEs Market trading session will be from 10:00 am - 1:30 pm, preceded by a discovery session at 9:30 am.



- The Closing Auction & Adjustment:

The closing auction starts at 1:15 pm for 10 minutes, to be closed randomly from 1:23 pm to 1:25 pm.

The adjustment starts from the closing of the auction's session to 1:25 pm.

Trading session according to the closing price starts from 1:25 pm to 1:30 pm.

- Orders recording (Deals Market) for volume transactions; 9:15 am - 9:45 am.

- Omnibus Accounts from 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm

- Trading session for non-listed securities (Orders Market, OTC); Monday and Wednesday; 11:30 am - 12:00 pm.

- Trading session for non-listed securities (Deals Market, OTC) from 09:30 am - 11 am.