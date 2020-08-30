EGX Adds List "D" And Its Criteria To Existing Lists “A”, “B” & “C” Of Its Traded Stocks

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Board of Directors took the decision to add a new list, list "D", to its existing ones of listed companies “A”, “B”, and “C”. The new list “D” includes stocks likely to be de-listed if they do not comply with the rules and regulations of EGX. The decision was adopted by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).
List “D” is an addition to existing lists; “A” representing the most active stocks, “B” representing medium-activity stocks, and "C" for stocks that does not meet the quantitative and qualitative criteria of lists “A” and “B”.
Securities added in List “D” are;
- In the process of compulsory de-listing and until the completion of compulsory de-listing procedures.
- In the process of optional de-listing and until the completion of the de-listing procedures.
- Violating rules and regulations of listing and disclosure resulting in suspension of trade for unlimited periods.
- SME companies in the SMEs market in case of non-compliance to the set time for appointing a Nominated Advisor.
- Other cases in which a decision is issued by EGX’s listing committee and approved by FRA.
Dr. Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairman of EGX, said that this decision contributes significantly to the disclosure and transparency of trading, for the interests of investors allowing investors to take his investment decision efficiently.
He added that the price limit on stocks in list "D" is 5%, with no price exploratory session emphasizing on EGX’s unceasing obligations towards those companies in terms of trading, disclosure and listing rules and regulations, as they are listed on the Egyptian Market platforms.
"EGX will disclose the reason for adding securities on the "D" list allowing investors to make their investment decision properly, and measure their investment risk," he said.
